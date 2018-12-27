Springfield man accused of stealing 55 inch TV on Christmas Eve

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man was arrested after police say he stole a 55 inch TV from a local business in the middle of the day on Christmas Eve.
According to Ryan Walsh, spokesperson for Springfield Police, 30-year-old Markwell Fullwood was arrested Wednesday afternoon just before 1 p.m. after a Springfield detective saw him walking on the 300 block of Orange Street.
Fullwood matched the description of the person caught on camera stealing the television from a business on Belmont Avenue, and was wearing the same jacket seen in the video when he was placed under arrest.
Walsh said Fullwood was charged with larceny from a building.
