SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police say a Springfield man has been arrested for a number of home burglaries in Connecticut.
According to Suffield Police, 27-year-old Jarne Jones was wanted in connection to home burglaries in at least four Harford County towns: Avon, Suffield, Windsor Locks, and Newington.
On January 25, Jones was arrested by Avon Police after they determined he was the suspect caught on home surveillance video burgarlizing a home on Timber Lane.
Jones was charged with burglary in the third degree and interfering with an officer.
After Jones posted $100,000 bond, he appeared in court on Wednesday where he was arrested by Windsor Locks Police for an active warrant for a home burglary that occurred on Cornwall Street in April of 2018.
Jones was wanted by Windsor Locks Police for third degree burglary, first degree criminal mischief, and third degree larceny.
Once Jones posted $50,000 bond in Windsor Locks, he was turned over to Suffield Police were he had an active warrant for a home burglary on Rosewood Drive in July of 2018.
Suffield Police said in that home burglary, Jones was also captured on home surveillance.
Jones posted $100,000 in Suffield, and was also wanted in Newington for burglary and criminal mischief with a $50,000 court set bond.
According to Windsor Locks police, Jones is also being investigated for his possible involvement in other unsolved crimes in other areas.
Suffield Police credit the work of their local police departments and the help of technology and home surveillance that lead to Jones's arrest.
