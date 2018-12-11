SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man has been charged in connection to a shooting that occurred over the summer.
According to Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson for Springfield Police, 27-year-old David Carrasquillo was arrested at his home on Almira Road around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Walsh said an arrest warrant was issued for Carrasquillo after he was identified in surveillance video when the shooting took place on the 400 block of Boston Road on June 14.
We're told the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Carrasquillo was charged with possession of a firearm without an FID card and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.
