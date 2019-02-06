SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man plead guilty in federal court on Tuesday in connection to fraud schemes where he collected over $500,000 from banks and credit card companies.
According to the Department of Justice, 46-year-old Talal Soffan's charges included making false statements to a federally insured financial institution, wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, conspiracy, and bank fraud.
In 2007, the Department of Justice said Soffan would misspend bank loans for his company called All Waste Management LLP, default on them, and exploit accounts using credit card bust-out schemes.
Overall, Soffan defrauded 27 different accounts with various banks and credit card companies, resulting in $528,624 in overall losses.
In addition, Soffan conspired with a local real estate broker to defraud various banks relating to foreclosed properties owned by the banks, and receieved around $75,186 and the broker kept five percent in invoiced amounts.
Soffan is scheduled to be sentenced on May 23 where he could face over 50 years in prison, over $1 million in fines with supervised release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.