SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Tension is brewing between Springfield's City Council and the Mayor's Office over immigration legislation.
The council is planning to approve a "welcoming city" ordinance at their December 3 meeting, but Mayor Domenic Sarno has already said he will veto it, claiming it would make Springfield a sanctuary city.
"I want to empower, I want to help, but there comes a time when you would need to follow the letter of the law," said Mayor Sarno.
Mayor Sarno insists Springfield is a welcoming city, and said his reason for wanting to veto the sanctuary city ordinance is for safety.
"What if these individuals who might need help or assistance in following the proper avenues, are in a difficult situation or in a dangerous situation?" Mayor Sarno asked.
"This ordinance at the city council's put it across really is indicting to city employees to look the other way," Mayor Sarno continued.
Mayor Sarno told Western Mass News he wants to protect the safety of the undocumented immigrants themselves.
"A couple of years ago we had refugees coming to the city of Springfield. I called on the accountability of some of these agencies because they placed these individuals, who were coming from traumatic situations in housing that was condemned," Sarno added.
"[The problem] flows to me and it flows to the taxpayers of the city of Springfield," said Sarno.
Springfield City Councilor Orlando Ramos, a co-sponsor of the ordinance, said any time Springfield police respond to an issue with an undocumented immigrant they are doing the job of the federal government, therefore, a framework has to be put in place.
"You want to make sure everybody who's in the city of Springfield is being treated with respect, they're being treated as a human being, not being targeted because of a perceived misperception," said Ramos.
The ordinance would prohibit local officers from inquiring about a person's legal status unless directed to do so by federal authorities.
"We don't train or pay our own place to be federal agents," Ramos noted.
Ramos said regardless of Sarno's position, they have enough support to over-ride his veto.
