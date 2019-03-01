SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield's community police hearing board is reviewing an apparent altercation between a Springfield police officer and a Comerce High School student.
The hearing board, which was created in 2010, is tasked with deciding what disciplinary action the officer may face.
Mayor Domenic Sarno told Western Mass News their goal is simply to hold police accountable.
The seven-member community police hearing board includes Attorney Ernesto Castillo, Gail Hill, Gary Berte, Albert Tranghese, Robert Jackson, Linda Caron, and Paul Phaneuf.
Mayor Sarno said he appointed them to the board based on their different background and experience.
"You have legal experience, you have H.R. experience, you have labor experience, you have property management experience, you have private business owner experience on there. I can't say enough about what they do," said Sarno.
Their task in the case between the officer and the Commerce student is to decide what's next for an officer accused of using excessive force.
"Sometimes I'd like to snap my fingers and have that situation dealt with immediately. We have to follow protocol, procedure, hearings, legal aspect about it," Sarno added.
Mayor Sarno said he recognizes that being a police officer is a tough job, and that's why two board members are former police officers.
"They do understand the streses our police officers go through, they do, and they do a tremendous job," Sarno continued.
Some of board members have gone through the citizens police academy, but Mayor Sarno couldn't say if all of them have.
"What's right is right and what's wrong is wrong. If something is not done correctly and it's proven out, then those dispositions will be faced whether it's a penalty all the way up to he and she taking a termination," Sarno stated.
Mayor Sarno said that crime in the city is down 45 percent over the last 5 years, and he acknowledges the good work of the police department.
"The vast majority of our men and women in blue put their lives on the line, many of them in dangerous situations and do the job. Any profession, the majority of the 98 or 99 percent are great, but then you're going to have some negative activities that occur," Sarno noted.
Mayor Sarno calls the community police hearing board the way of modern day policing.
With the new acting commissioner, Cheryl Clapprood, Sarno said several changes are coming and that we'll just have to stay tuned.
