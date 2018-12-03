SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The man charged in connection with Friday's deadly armed robbery on Knox Street in Springfield was arraigned on Monday.
Now, Duryl Hale awaits his next court appearance on $100,000 cash bail.
The judge made that ruling after hearing more about the crime and the Hale's past criminal history.
Prosecution noted that the incident on Knox Street isn't the first time Hale has been charged with armed robbery.
Mayor Domenic Sarno said instances like the one on Friday should result in longer prison sentences if the suspect is found guilty, and heftier bails until a jury can make that determination.
"It's basically a circumstantial case there have been no positive identifications with Mr. Hale as being involved in either incident," said Hale's attorney.
The defense attorney tried to get the bail for Hale reduced to $10,000 from $100,000 cash.
The prosecution rebutted with the murder charge they say is pending.
"Given the fact that Mr. Hale was at least generally aware that someone was killed in that Knox Street Market Friday night, he understands the charges possibly coming his way that is a flight risk," said one prosecutor.
"You'll notice Mr. Hale's record. He has two prior convictions for armed robbery which is very germaine to the issue here. In addition to that, he's on probation currently at the Hampden County Superior Court for armed robbery," the prosecutor added.
Since Hale has a prior conviction stemming from a 2014 armed robbery, Mayor Sarno said Hale should receive a stricter punishment if found guilty.
"When they don’t want to learn, there’s no second chances that should be granted and they should be locked up for a long, long time," said Sarno.
Sarno regularly calls on the state legislature to pass bail reform. Currently, only defense attorneys can appeal a bail that appears too strict.
Sarno told Western Mass News he wants to give that power to prosecutors who find a judge's ruling on bail too lenient.
"You're going to see that this individual and others, repeat violent offenders, gangbangers, who for whatever reason walk our streets. Some other groups coddle them and want to protect them, yet my residents, our residents, have to face this devastation here," Sarno concluded.
Duryl Hale is expected to appear in court again on January 11.
The Hampden County District Attorney also released the name of the woman killed in the shootout, her name was Virginia Rodriguez-Veras.
Two other people were arrested with Hale on Friday night, but they have not been named in connection with the Knox Street shooting.
