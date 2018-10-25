SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has a lot to say about what's been happening nationally in regards to mailed pipe bombs that were found in several states and addressed to mainly politicians.
Mayor Sarno said precautions are being taken and he has a harsh warning for the person or persons responsible.
He noted these targeted threats are disheartening and troubling, and has faith the FBI will do their job and find out what's going on.
Mayor Sarno said whatever is happening now will not happen in Springfield.
There was a visible police presence Thursday in downtown Springfield, and officers are ready to react in case of anything suspicious.
Although there hasn't been a specific threat to Springfield or western Massachusetts, Mayor Sarno is not shying away from speaking out.
"It's despicable what occurred. There's a lot of vicious individuals out there. I should put it this way, there's a small percentage of individuals out there. It's uncalled for no matter what political persuasion you come from," Mayor Sarno noted.
The Mayor told Western Mass News despite that there's been no threat to the city, they're not taking any chances.
"What we'll do is they'll be increased presence or surveillance type police activity. Especially at a lot of public buildings, schools, and then also if anything specific comes to any elected officials or appointed officials or any type of resident," Mayor Sarno continued.
The western Massachusetts offices of senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey showed no visible signs of any security Thursday morning.
Western Mass News was told by security staff that mail coming into the building hasn't been stopped.
Security said someone will look at the outside of a package, but all inspections or mail go through the delivery service.
Mayor Sarno said as a city, they need to be diligent in making sure everything is taken seriously.
"We just dealt with something down on Bond Street earlier in the week that turned out to be nothing, but we had to take precautions on it," Sarno noted.
As far as keeping Springfield safe, the Mayor said a lot of it depends on the everyday people who work and live in the city.
"No matter how someone feels about an elected official, they have families too," said Sarno.
The Mayor also attributes the beefed up security presence downtown including the police kiosks for helping deter any crime.
Mayor Sarno said the department will continue their plan of action.
