SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield mother claims her daughter was bullied at a Springfield elementary school.
She hopes her story will encourage other parents to listen to their children after she said she ignored her daughter's complaints for weeks.
Sugeiry Rodriguez is a mom of two who attend the Indian Orchard Elementary School where she said they've been bullied and it all started with her 8-year-old son.
Rodriguez said that since she knows the school can only do so much, but she's wants to tell parents to be mindful of their children's actions an the impact it has on others.
"When he lift up his leg, right here really huge he had a lump. It was black and blue and it was purple. When I asked him what happened, he said at recess a kid came up to me and kicked me, really really hard and it hurts," said Rogriguez.
Now, she said her seven-year-old daughter is being bullied.
"She would complain about the same boys over and over and over. I go to the school and all they say is the best they can do is take her out the classroom, take the kids out the classroom, switch her. You know, they try to work with me, still nothing, the bullying continues," Rodriguez added.
Rodriguez said her daughter began complaining about pain in her ear two weeks ago.
"She comes up to me, she goes 'mom, there's paper in my ear.' I said, 'what do you mean there's paper in your ear?' and she said, 'yeah some kid put paper in my ear," said Rodriguez.
Rodriguez told Western Mass News that she was skeptical and didn't believe her daughter at first, but that all changed Tuesday when she took her daughter to the doctor because of the ear pain.
The doctor found paper inside her ear.
"This went too far. You know, first it was scrapes, scratches, pushing. Paper in her ear, and now she's complaining about pain?" Rodriguez stated.
Springfield Public Schools Spokesperson Azell Cavaan wrote in a statement:
"Springfield Public Schools takes student safety very seriously. The district has protocols in place for the reporting, investigating, and follow-up of claims of a breach in student safety."
Rodriguez would like to see the school separate the bullies from the students who are well-behaved, but she believes it's ultimately up to parents to stop the bullying. "
"Teach them manners, teach them respect, teach them to stop bullying. It's not the teachers' responsibilities to teach them these things," Rodriguez continued.
Rodriguez said that they returned to the doctors on Wednesday but that they were not able to remove all of the paper from her daughter's ear because it was too painful.
