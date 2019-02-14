SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Documents reveal the timeline of events that led to a fight that reportedly involved six police officers and the co-owner of a Springfield bar in 2015.
Western Mass News also discovered the five men employed by the Springfield Police Department won't be serving as police officers in the near future following this incident.
The Attorney General's Office announced on Wednesday that those five former police officers: Daniel Billingsley, Anthony Cicero, Christian Cicero, Igor Basovskiy, and Jameson Williams, all plead not guilty to multiple charges.
According to the internal investigation, the fight started outside of Nathan Bill's bar because the officers thought they heard one of the civilians whistle at an officer's girlfriend. The fight allegedly left the four civillans with loose teeth, fractured bones, and other injuries.
[READ MORE: New details surrounding charges filed against Springfield police officers]
In Feburary of 2017, the Hampden District Attorney chose not to press charges against those officers after a full investigation.
In April of 2018, lawsuits were filed against the city of Springfield; yielding settlement payouts of more than $800,000 to the alleged victims.
Western Mass News confirmed with Springfield police that the five officers arraigned on Wednesday are currently serving unpaid leave for five days in accordance with state law.
After those five days are up they will be placed on paid administrative leave per their contract agreement.
Springfield police told Western Mass News they will remain on paid leave throughout the criminal proceedings unless they are indicted through a superior court where they would be placed back on unpaid leave.
Jose Diaz, the first officer to be charged in this case served his five days of unpaid leave back in November and remains on paid leave.
John Sullivan, the co-owner of Nathan Bill's is expected to appear in court next Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.