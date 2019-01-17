SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The city of Springfield is focusing their attention on the growing number of proposals for recreational pot shops.
While many cities and town across the Bay State have rushed to develop plans to regulate sales, Springfield decided to move things a little slower.
Springfield City Council President Justin Hurst told Western Mass News the city could see pot shops open anywhere between the next 4 to 6 months.
Although its a topic that can bring controversy, residents said that if its done, it should be done right.
"I think anything that effects the public they should pay attention to and do their research," said Oneisha Green.
Hurst said the city isn't interested in rushing the process along, they want to do it correctly.
"I think it’s going to be a booming industry. We as a city shouldn’t rush it, we should do it right," Hurst added.
In order to keep the process moving forward, the city’s marijuana regulation committee has increased its meetings to twice a week.
Hurst said the two major factors in making sure Springfield establishes a successful plan are timing and location.
"Over saturation is always an issue. We've approved up to 15. The hope is that we won’t be over saturated in one area," Hurst continued.
The proposed locations so far are mainly in the downtown and Pine Point areas.
INSA told Western Mass News that even with their newly opened Easthampton location, they are looking at the Luxe Burger location to expand recreational marijuana in Springfield.
On Thursday, HashburyDotGreen, Inc. announced they’re looking into the old Lido Restaurant on Worthington Street.
Both locations are on the agenda for discussion in the next few weeks, but in the meantime, Hurst wants to reassure the public they are doing what they can to make this a safe and seamless transition for Springfield.
"My hope is that this industry is embraced by the citizens," Hurst noted.
