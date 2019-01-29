Springfield PD recover 4 illegal guns during separate arrests

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Police took four illegal guns off the streets during a sweep of arrests last week.
Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department said the first arrest took place following an investigation into drug activity on Maple Street.
As a result, 31-year-old Jorge Lopez was arrested on the 700 block of Main Street after officers searched his Maple Street apartment around 11 p.m. on January 22 where they recovered a loaded firearm and approximately 600 bags of heroin, according to Walsh.
Lopez was faced with the following charges:
- Carrying a loaded firearm wihout a license
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- Two counts of distribution of a class A drug-subsequent offense
Early Saturday morning, another illegal firearm was recovered after officers responded to the report of a gun call at the Aquarius Night Club on State Street around 3:15 a.m.
Walsh said 25-year-old Kadar St. Phard was taken into custody after he ran from the club's parking lot carrying a backpack and got into a car with four others that led a police chase that ended on Wilbraham Road.
Once their vehicle was stopped, Walsh said the gun was removed from St. Phard's backpack and a BB gun was found in the glove box so the driver, 28-year-old Adranna Ayala was charged with motor vehicle violations.
As a result, St. Phard was charged with carrying a loaded firearm wihout a license.
A third suspect, 27-year-old Dario Grullon was arrested during a traffic stop early Sunday morning where police determined he was driving with a suspended license, and during a search of his car, they found a loaded gun, Walsh said.
Grullon was charged with:
- Carrying a loaded firearm wihout a license
- Possession of a high capacity magazine/feeding device
- Possession of ammunition without ID
- Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle
- Failure to stop/yield
- Arrest warrant-violation of probation
Hours later around 9:30 p.m. police arrested 20-year-old Jalen Cotto after pulling him over on Eastern Avenue and Wilbraham Road for a broken traffic light.
Walsh said Cotto also had a suspended license and they found a loaded gun in his car on the passenger side floor board.
Cotto was charged with the following:
- Carrying a loaded firearm wihout a license
- Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license
- Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle
- Motor vehicle lights violation
