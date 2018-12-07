SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl.
Springfield Police said Madeline Kroll was reported as a runaway on November 23.
Police describe Kroll as being 5'5'' tall, weighs 130 pounds, has black hair and hazel eyes.
Kroll is known to be in the area of Bay Street, St. James Avenue, Dartmouth Street, Carew Street, Pine Point, and in West Springfield.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lopez at 413-750-2379, or 413-787-6302.
