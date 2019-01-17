SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Police were able to track down and arrest a man convicted for child rape and wanted on a warrant out of Connecticut Thursday night.
According to Springfield Police, 44-year-old Ronny Smoot was taken into custody at Mercy Hospital.
Police said Smoot had a current address listed on the 100 block of Taylor Street, and he was wanted on a warrant for violating parole in Connecticut where he was charged with child rape.
Details surrounding why Smoot was at the hospital Thursday night are unknown.
Police said Smoot is also a registered sex offender in South Carolina for similar charges.
