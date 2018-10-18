SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man has been charged in connection to a shooting on Eastern Avenue Wednesday night.
Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson for Springfield police said 38-year-old Ronald Kelly was arrested around 9 p.m. after officers saw a vehicle parked outside of his home on Wilton Street that matched the vehicle involved in the shooting.
Walsh said that just before 8 p.m. officers responded to a shotspotter activation on the 300 block of Eastern Avenue.
Moments later, a male gunshot victim was found on the 100 block of Alden Street.
Police noted the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Kelly was charged with the following:
- Carrying a firearm without a license
- Possession of ammunition without ID
- Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building
- Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.