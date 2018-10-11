Springfield police arrest 3, recover gun and drugs during traffic stop

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An early Thursday morning traffic stop in Springfield resulted in three arrests, along with the recovery of a gun, heroin, and crack-cocaine.
Springfield Police arrested 19-year-old Jiovanny Delrio, 19-year-old Brayan Mejias, and 18-year-old Belkis Santiago around 12:20 a.m. on the 800 block of East Columbus Avenue.
According to police, they were stopped after officers saw their car idling for some time before they pulled into a closed gas station on East Columbus Avenue.
During the stop, police allegedly recovered 37 bags of heroin and a loaded firearm that was in between Delrio and Santiago in the backseat.
Mejias, who was identified as the driver, reportedly had four grams of crack-cocaine and a digital scale on him.
Police said Delrio gave officers a fake name at first, and was also in possession of crack-cocaine and had more than $900 in cash in his fanny pack.
