SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- You could be seeing a Springfield police officer wearing a body camera in the next six months, if everything goes according to plan.
The city council got an update on the body camera program at a meeting Monday night.
This comes after Massachusetts State Police begin their body camera pilot program.
The Springfield City Council approved body camera's last year but knew it was going to be a long process to get every officer to wear one.
Springfield Police Commissioner John Barbieri said his department is doing everything they can to speed that process up, especially after some recent cases involving alleged excessive force.
"We're ready. We're waiting for to implement these cameras that are very much needed," said Springfield City Councilor Orlando Ramos.
"I’m waiting to talk to the consultant but I will tell you it’s as soon as possible. I've heard estimates as long as two years. My goal is certainly not to be anywhere near that. I'd like it to be a lot closer to six months," said Barbieri.
"There's a lot to happen besides just the selection of the equipment, the training," Barbieri contiued.
Ramos said it's been a long and exhaustive process to get the body cameras up and running.
"I appreciate the commissioner's efforts. I think he's doing the best that he can with what he has and I think he is supportive of all this extra training for officers which is great," said Ramos.
Ramos said there have been many incidents recently relating to police misconduct, and it's discouraging body cameras on every officer is taking so long to implement.
"We want to make sure that we're doing everything we can to avoid these things from happening again and again in the future," Ramos added.
One of the police brutality cases Ramos is referring to, the city must pay tens of thousands of dollars.
A federal jury has awarded a man $250,000 after he alleged three Springfield police officers used excessive force against him back in January of 2013.
"The internal investigation's unit is under question right now and so once we get the report from the outside consultant as to how we could reform that department. I’m hopeful that that will prevent other incidents like this one from happening again," Ramos continued.
Commissioner Barbeiri said he's cautiously trying to implement the program in the right way.
"I've seen other departments that have made tragic errors implementing the practices which is to the detriment of the department and the community. I don't want to make those mistakes," Barbieri noted.
Commissioner Barbieri said he plans to reach out to the State Police Colonel and work collaboratively regarding body cameras and the best ways to implement them.
