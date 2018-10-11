Springfield police looking to identify shoplifing suspect

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Police are seeking to identify a shoplifting suspect.
According to police, the woman pictured in surveillance stole items from Lowe's on Boston Road.
Police said she also threw drill bits and a saw at an employee who confronted her in the parking lot.
Anyone who has information is urged to contact Springfield Police by calling 413-787-6355, or by Text-A-Tip, or sending a Facebook message.
