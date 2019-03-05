SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield police oficer is helping young women build self esteem and increase their confidence.
Officer Ahmad Sharif mentors and trains a group of nearly a dozen women on Tuesdays as a way to help better the community.
Every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Brookings School in Springfield, Officer Sharif trains girls as young as five, to women as old as 22.
The program is based in martial arts as a way to help improve their self-esteem and self-confidence.
Officer Sharif said some of the women are victims of bullying, and others have been a part of the program for years.
"I saw the need for male role models in the community, and this is my way as a police officer to give back to my community where I came up in," said Sharif.
Officer Sharif told Western Mass News he does this on his own time.
