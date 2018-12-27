Springfield Police seek help in locating 15-year-old girl

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Police are seeking the public's help to locate a missing 15-year-old girl.
According to Springfield Police, Stephanie Rodriguez hasn't been seen or heard from since she left home after an argument on December 14.
Rodriguez is described as being 4'11'' tall, weighs 95 pounds, and has red/auburn hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Clark-Hicks at 413-750-2253 or call our non-emergency line at 413-787-6302.
