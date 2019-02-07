SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man accused of breaking into a local liqour store.
According to police, the suspect broke into Fettes Wine and Spirits on Page Boulevard in the early morning hours on February 5.
Police said the suspect stole alcohol, cigarrettes, and also caused damage to the store.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Springfield Police Department at 413-787-6355, or to text-a-tip by texing CRIMES (274637) then SOLVE and your tip.
You can also send a message to Springfield Police on their Facebook page.
