SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield police are seeking the public's help in identifying two men who reportedly stole items from CVS.
Police said the men pictured in surveillance footage stole several items from the CVS on the 1200 block of Parker Street just after 4 p.m. on November 7.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Major Crimes Unit by calling 413-787-6355.
You can also send an anonymous tip by texting CRIMES (274637) type SOLVE and your tip, or send police a message on their Facebook page.
