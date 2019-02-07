SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Police are seeking the public's help in finding a teenager who ran away from home last month and could be in the Boston area.
According to police, 15-year-old Daisy Matos left home on January 30 and got a ride from a friend towards either Dedham or Lexington.
Matos is described as being 5'4'' tall and weighs 165 pounds.
Police noted before she left, she made a comment that she might dye her hair to change her appearance.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Springfield Police Department at 413-787-6302 or your local police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.