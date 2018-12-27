SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield police are cracking down on underaged drinking in 2019.
The department announced they'll be making random checks of bars and package stores come January 1.
Every year the Springfield Police Department announces random checks of any business that sells alcohol, including bars, resturants, and package stores.
They send underage cadets to the businesses to try and purchase alcohol, and if they are able, there is a report.
Last year the undercover cadets found five businesses in violation, and they now have to appear in front of the license committee, and the concequences can be severe.
"They will have to appear in front of the license commission depending on the severity of it. If they are first time or repeat offenders they could get anything from a warning to their license revoked," said Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson for Springfield police.
Walsh said the drinking age is a law for a reason, and it's important to uphold.
"It's important to make sure that these businesses aren't serving anyone underage. There are a lot of risks associated with that," Walsh continued.
Bars and businesses in Springfield are happy to be held accountable. They do not want someone underage in their establishments.
Joe Sullivan of Nathan Bill’s Bar in town is happy to comply because the staff there knows and understands the dangers of underage drinking.
"It’s a moral standard that we want to maintain. We don’t want to serve to underage kids, we have kids of our own and we worry about their safety," said Sullivan.
This is something that happens every year, and the city is madated to announce that these checks will be happening some time as soon as the first of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.