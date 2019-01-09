SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Police have a warning for anyone that plans on taking their ATV out onto city streets.
While police continue to investigate a serious accident between an ATV and a car Wednesday afternoon, they want to remind everyone to please be careful s they've seen an increase in accidents involving ATV's.
"As we've seen by these recent accidents, they are deadly, dangerous, and they are illegal," said Ryan Walsh, Spoksperson for Springfield Police.
Just before 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, Springfield Police responded to an ATV versus a car where the man operating the ATV suffered serious injuries.
Walsh told Western Mass News the unidentified man was not wearing a helmet.
"They obviously are going out riding in the city streets and it's lillegal, but if you are going to do that, we do not advise doing it. If you are doing it, wear a helmet it can potentially save your life," Walsh added.
Walsh said there has been four serious accidents recently, and two were deadly.
Aside from ATV's, dirt bikes have become an increasing problem around the city.
In October, a 19-year-old died when he was illegally riding an unregistered dirtbike when it crashed into a car.
Walsh goes on to say there are serious penalties if you break the law with an ATV or a dirtbike.
"You can be arrested and you, the ATV, or dirtbike can be confiscated as well," Walsh noted.
Police said the man in Wednesday's accident suffered serious injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.