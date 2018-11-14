SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A man who was listed in critical condition following a shooting in Springfield has died.
Jim Leydon, Spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney's Office said 48-year-old Jesus Flores was the victim in the shooting on Waltham Avenue on November 3.
The shooting was first called in by a 'Shotspotter' activation just before 10:45 that night.
Police investigated the scene for hours into the early Sunday morning.
There's still no word yet if anyone was arrested in this case.
