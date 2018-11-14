SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Sudents in Springfield had a shortened day of school on Wednesday, and it had nothing to do with the weather.
They got to see the Thunderbirds in action for their second annual School Day Game.
Nearly 5,000 students headed to the MassMutual Center for a fun-filled field trip to not only learn more about hockey, but more on how to interact with each other.
“How to be friends with new people or get to know them better," said one student.
“I can learn if I want to be a hockey player, I can learn the skills," said Aneuey Rivera.
Also on Wednesday the Thunderbirds announced they will have their very own display of lights at Bright Nights this year.
