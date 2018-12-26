WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We're following breaking news out of Westfield where State Police report a bad accident involving a tractor trailer occurred on the Mass Pike.
State Police told Western Mass News the accident occurred between exits 2 and 3 on the eastbound side of the highway towards the Blandford Plaza.
Our crew on-scene said both sides of the highway are shut down.
Western Mass News has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story with more information once it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.