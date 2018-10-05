MARLBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- State Police have provided an update on a crash in Marlborough that involved a Brimfield woman.
Mass. State Police said that around 10 a.m. Thursday, troopers responded to a crash along I-290 east, near exit 25 in Marlborough.
A preliminary investigation indicates that a Dodge Caliber was traveling in the left lane of I-290 east when, as it slowed for traffic, a Jeep Cherokee crashed into the back of the Dodge.
All four people inside the Dodge were taken to UMass-Lakeside Hospital.
On Friday, State Police provided an update on the condition of a 19 year old Brimfield woman who was in the Dodge at the time of the crash.
The department noted that on Thursday, they initially said that the Brimfield woman had died, but "that woman is not deceased, rather, she remains in critical condition and is being treated at UMass Medical Center," State Police said in a statement.
The driver of the Jeep, a 25 year old West Boylston man, was also taken to the hospital for treatment.
The crash remains under investigation.
