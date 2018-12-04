CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The three men accused of invading a Chicopee home Monday night plead not guilty in court.
One of the men was shot by a Chicopee police officer as the foot pursuit continued onto Center Street.
Ayman Khalifa was shot through the shoulder by an officer, which according to Chicopee police means the state has to come in to investigate the situation.
"It was not a life-threatening injury and he was treated immediately," said Chicopee Officer Mike Wilk.
Wilk told Western Mass News that the officer-involved shooting of Khalifa requires review from an outside agency.
"Anytime there's an officer-involved shooting the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the District Attorney's office comes in and assist with the investigation. Obviously, we don't want to be the party that investigates our own incident so they come in and do it for us," Wilk explained.
While Wilk couldn't elaborate on the circumstances leading up to the shooting of Khalifa, he did note that State Police recovered evidence that could have made the suspect more dangerous to an officer
"State Police were called in to look at it and they did recover a firearm from the scene," Wilk continued.
This is just the most recent in a series of officer-involved shootings including one last month in Auburn, and one Tuesday morning in Hartford, Connecticut.
Wilk said those recent incidents shouldn't be weighing on the minds of officers when they are faced with a potentially life-threatning situation.
"We're all trained, we're all professionals, we all react to the situation is presented. It's a tough job, it's a job where you're dealing with you know, split-second decisions," Wilk added.
In addition to the home invasion, Khalifa is also charged with carrying a gun without a license and defacing the serial number.
All three suspects are being held without right to bail until a dangerousness hearing next week.
After that, the judge ruled that Khalifa and Austin Shepard will be held until March 1 due to prior charges in other district courts.
