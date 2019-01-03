BERKSHIRE CO. (WGGB/WSHM) -- State Police are investigating two serious head-on accidents in Berkshire County this evening.
According to State Police, one accident occurred on Route 7 in New Ashford where a medical helicopter has been called in.
The second was on Route 20 in Hancock at the overlook parking area where State Police said three people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Route 20 has reopened at this time, and the accident remains under investigation.
State Police noted that neither accidents appear to be weather or road related.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.