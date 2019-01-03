EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A special state commission on impaired driving released a new report with recommendations to better punish those who get behind the wheel after using marijuana.
Many towns in western Massachusetts currently use a drug recognition officer when they pull over a driver they suspect is high.
Like any other routine traffic stop, Easthampton's Drug Recognition Officer Kyle Gribi starts his evaluation of a possibly-high driver with simple observation.
"Initially as I approached the car I'm going to I want to engage you in a conversation to see if you can have a normal conversation with me," said Officer Gribi.
Officer Gribi explained to Western Mass News there's a difference when it comes to open container laws for alcohol and marijuana.
"The way that the alcohol open container violation is written is different than currently having an open container of marijuana is written. If I'm going to write you for having an open container of marijuana, I'm going to write it on our town violation ticket book," Officer Gribi explained.
If no container is found, Officer Gribi said he would ask them if they would like to submit to field sobriety testing.
In Massachusetts you can refuse the field sobriety test, but if you refuse the breathalyzer you automatically get your license suspended, and there is no mechanism to determine if you've been driving high.
"That's part of the privilege of driving. If you refuse, you lose your license, so that is what they haven't quite determined yet for marijuana," said Officer Gribi.
The commission recommends including marijuana in their implied consent law, but the state must decide what test is best to scientifically determine marijuana impairment.
Other states with legal marijuana use saliva, blood or urine tests in their implied consent laws for pot.
Right now, D.R.O.'s determine general impairment at the scene and evaluate which drug specifically is affecting the driver during booking.
"We have our line on the floor which is what we use for a couple of the tests. We do some stuff related to the pupil reaction to light," Officer Gribi added.
