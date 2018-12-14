EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An outbreak of a potentially serious stomach illness was reported at an East Longmeadow senior living facility.
The fire department said they've been called to Bluebird Estates a number of times in the last few days.
Bluebird Estates administrators told Western Mass News over the phone that everyone is ok, and now the senior living facility on Apple Blossom Way is trying to stop it.
"A couple of days ago we noticed an uptick in calls for assistance, residents weren't feeling well. What appeared to be a stomach virus and the number has grown," said East Longmeadow Fire Chief Paul Morrissette.
The fire chief can’t say how many residents have been infected.
Western Mass News discovered that many other agencies, including the town’s health department are involved.
"We reached out with our public health partners in town, the director of public health, the police chief, and also Baystate," Chief Morrissette added.
Chief Morrissette noted the facility is limiting access to visitors and is reminding residents and visitors to wash their hands.
He said they’ve also changed their food services and food preparations to avoid illness.
"They're using paper utensils. We're not exactly sure what the virus is at this point," Chief Morrissette noted.
If you have a family member at Bluebird estates or you're visiting soon, the Chief Morrissette recommends:
"Keep an eye out for stomach pains. They come on quick resents with nausea and vomiting and all we can recommend is visitors and residents to wash their hands often," Chief Morrissette continued.
He also said to also cook food thoroughly and make sure to keep your counter's clean.
Western Mass News did reach out to Bluebird Estates administrators for for a further comment but have not heard back.
There is another facility across the street, but the fire chief said to his knowledge, the stomach illness has not spread over there.
