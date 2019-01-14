Stuck truck prompts lane closure in downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A couple of streets in downtown Springfield are down to one lane after a tractor-trailer got stuck underneath an overpass Monday night.
According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, this happened at Main and Gridiron Streets.
Both streets are expected to be down to one lane for several hours while crews work to remove the tractor-trailer.
Walsh noted it shouldn't cause any significant traffic issues since it happened after 9 p.m.
