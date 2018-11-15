LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hundreds of students walked out of Longmeadow High School to show support of their superintendent Marty O’Shea.
This comes after the school board voted not to renew his contract Wednesday night.
The decision to replace Dr. O’Shea comes with much contention from many students and parents.
On Thursday, students used their voices to speak out against the decision.
"He’s for the the teachers, the students, he shows love for everybody," said student Rory Dudeck.
A crowd of students poured from the doors of Longmeadow High School, voicing their disappointment following a decision not to renew the contract of Superintendent Marty O’Shea.
"We wanted to come out here and voice our protest respectfully because we’ve seen all of Dr. O’Shea’s accomplishments and we’ve seen what he’s done for our school," said Brahadesh Sivakumar, school committe council student representive.
The Longmeadow school committee gave O’Shea a ‘needs improvement’ rating earlier this year.
Some members of the school committee contend he lacked in communication with the board, which is something that does not sit well with many students.
"He’s at every sports game, community event, whatever it is. We haven’t seen that in past superintendent," said senior Duncan Kelly.
The Massachusetts Teachers Association said in a previous statement that Longmeadow students are thriving academically as seen in state assessment scores.
"I just doesn’t make sense to see him go," Kelly added.
"We just wanted to raise the student voice about it," said senior Matthew Freda.
The Longmeadow Education Association told Western Mass News that before the meeting they had a vote of ‘no confidence’ in the school committee.
