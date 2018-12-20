SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The holidays are known as a time to rest and recoup with loved ones, but a recent study out of Sweden shows that may not be the case.
Swedish researchers have found that Christmas Eve is the actually the worst day of the year for heart attacks.
While there are several factors that come into play with health issues, it appears the holidays may wreak havoc on heart health.
When it comes to the holidays, our health sometimes suffers.
"If you're eating 5,000 calorie diet on Christmas, that's totally going to throw you for a loop,: said Jessica at AFC Urgent Care in West Springfield.
She told Western Mass News that symptoms of an unhealthy heart are often over looked around the holidays.
"I tell this to all my patients, at the end of the day you know your body, and if you know somethings wrong you need to listen to that gut instinct," she added.
A recent study out of Sweden focused on about 300,000 heart attacks suffered over the course of five years.
The researchers found more heart attacks happen of Christmas Eve than any other night of the year.
The study said there are many factors that contribute to that increase like diet, stress, alcohol consumption, and not wanting to leave family when you begin feeling symptoms.
Jessica said no matter what you want, when it comes to chest pains, don't make excuses.
"Just because your 40 or 50 or 60 and think you're overall healthy, you still gotta take your chest pain seriously," Jessica explained.
'If you're having chest pain on Christmas or any other day for that matter, take your 81 mg aspirin because that can help save your life," she continued.
Something so small like taking baby aspirin everyday could save your life.
