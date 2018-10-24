Several prominent Democratic figures had explosive devices sent to their offices and homes this week.
After hearing news reports that six explosive devices were addressed to Democratic figures, including former President Barack Obama, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, and Eric Holder, Western Mass News checked in to see how local law enforcement is responding.
Thankfully, no threats have been made to anyone here in western Massachusetts, but law enforcement said they are ready to respond should a situation arise.
The discovery of explosive devices sent to political figures and CNN Wednesday have put many on edge.
Former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Eric Holder and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo are just some of the Democrats that were targeted.
Aerial video shows the Cambridge neighborhood of Senator Elizabeth Warren and the office building of Senator Ed Markey.
In downtown Springfield, both Markey and Warren have offices.
Western Mass News put out calls to both offices, but we have not heard back.
We did hear back from State Police to see how they are responding to Wednesday's news.
They sent a statement to Western Mass News that read:
"Our Fusion Center has been in contact with federal law enforcement and will pass on any relevant information to our local police partners. We also sent a team from our Bomb Squad to the State House just as a precaution. There have been no suspicious items sent there or to any other Massachusetts locations."
Similar to what happened Tuesday, if there ever were a threat, the fire department’s arson and bomb squad along with a regional hazmat team would respond.
As always, if you see something, you are should contact police.
