WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A man accused of assaulting six people during an attempted car jacking in West Springfield last weekend has a lengthy criminal history.
On February 24, John Larace reportedly went home-to-home on Ohio Avenue in West Springfield while trying to break in to people's houses and steal someone's car.
Larace was recently charged with a violent crime and was out on release during Sunday's incident.
Western Mass News discovered Larace's criminal history goes back to 1996 where he was charged with breaking and entering.
In 2002, Larace was charged for armed and masked robbery which he served prison time for.
Larace picked up another charge in Northampton District Court, and just this past October, assault allegations landed him in front of a Springfield district judge.
Western Mass News secured the victim statement from that incident where she claimed Larace hit her " full force on the side of my cheek."
The victim claimed she was left dizzy and disoriented and provided the courts with a doctor's note showing her eardrum had been ruptured.
Even after Larace failed to appear in court, he was released on his own recognizance with the warning that any new charges would revoke his ability to walk free.
The Hampden County District Attorney said law enforcement tries to build the strongest case possible against repeat offenders, but ultimately the decision to walk free comes from the bench.
"It's certainly on record that sometimes judges see things differently and sometimes defense lawyers do things that are effective for their clients. It's obviously our intention at this very early stage to treat this case as seriously as possible," said Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni.
Larace is currently being held on $100,000 cash bail and is scheduled to appear in court on March 24.
