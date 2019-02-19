SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local accountants are saying many are feeling confused and frustrated after seeing their tax returns.
Some are getting back less than in years past, while others are left with a big bill to pay.
"I feel like we're getting more people in because of the confusion in the new tax laws and a lot of people are getting disappointed in their results," said Maggie Rauh.
Rauh is a Tax Partner at Grzelak, Grzelak, & Associates in Chicopee, where their office has been receiving at least 15 to 20 tax returns a day.
"They want us to explain why their refund is not as high as usual. Our only explanation is the IRS did not issue new W-4 withholding forms and they got their refund in their paycheck $10 at a time during the year and that does not make them happy. I think a lot of them are refiling their W-4's to get more taken out," said Rauh.
Rauh also said the changes to this years tax form is particularly impacting middle income couples with kids over 16 and the elderly.
"They got rid of the exemptions and gave them a $500 credit and it's not making up for getting rid of the exemptions. Senior citizens are well are really getting hit because now they have a $25,300 standard deduction. A lot of them have significant medical expenses that used to flow to the Massachusetts return and now they can't because they can't get up to the standard deduction," Rauh explained.
Lori Greaney told Western Mass News she dropped off all of her documents with an accountant this morning.
Greaney has had to pay back money in the past and is hoping it doesn't happen again this year.
"It hurts. The donations I may not be able to claim. I'm accustomed to doing that. Other than that, some uniforms I'm not able to claim," said Greaney.
Small business owner Gilbert Palatino said things are looking good for his return this year.
"We do them every three months we do our taxes and we're looking better than ever," said Palatino.
Rauh said if you aren't happy with your return this year, there are changes you can make for the future.
"They need to file a new W-4 with their employer. Single 0 takes the most out of your paycheck that you can possibly have, and you can also send in estimated tax payments during the year to make sure that you're covered," Rauh continued.
