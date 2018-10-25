SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A teenager who police said was illegally riding an unregistered dirtbike has died after he crashed into a car in Springfield Thursday night.
Police told us the 19-year-old male ran a stop sign then slammed into another car near Putnam Circle and Fernwold Street around 7 p.m.
Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson for Springfield Police said the motocross rider was taken to the hospital and initally reported he was expected to survive.
Hours after the crash, Walsh announced the teen passed away.
Walsh said the accident is under investigation by the Springfield Police Traffic Unit.
