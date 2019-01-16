CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The state is rolling out a new initiative that allows people to text in emergencies when they're in situations where they can't talk on the phone.
Sometimes you can't always talk on the phone when faced with an emergency, that's why the state Office of Safety and Security wants to make sure police are able to respond in those situations.
The state's message is simple: Call if you can, text if you can't.
For example, if someone finds themselves in a domestic dispute and they need help, you now have the option to text 911.
"It's helpful if they can tell us their location, but it does come up on a map as a general location and it's pretty accurate," explained Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk.
After sending your text, it will be forwarded to your city or town's police department.
Officer Wilk told Western Mass News that it's important that you provide as much detail as possible.
Once doing so, officers are able to text back and forth with the person in need of help.
"As soon as we have put in 911 and sent a test, it came up immediately on our screens, so the response time is quick," said Wilk.
The program also keeps in mind those who are trying to remain quiet during an emergency.
"If somebody's concerned about going back and forth texting, if it's something they can only give quick information. For example, 'I think someone's in the house. I'm in the bedroom at the top of the stairs, to the right. Please don't call or text back I don't want to make any sound.' We have all that information and we have enough information to respond to that house and take care of the problem," Wilk continued.
Officer Wilk wants everyone to know that this is completely separate from the text-a-tip program.
"When you do a text a tip, it goes anonymously to a facility and it gets filtered out and sent to department to the jurisdiction where the issue might arise. This 911 texting is immediate, it goes right to the department and it gets you help right away," Wilk added.
The state 911 department asks the public to only text 911 when a phone call is not possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.