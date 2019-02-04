WHATELY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Since October of 2017, the "Me Too" movement has gained public traction in nearly every sector of the workforce.
It's resulted in policy changes and those accused of sexual harassment being held accountable for their alleged misconduct.
But, there's one corner of industry that carries a stigma: sex work.
The line sex workers walk in their professional lives is much thinner than your typical 9-to-5.
"Because of what we do, a lot of people think we shouldn't have boundaries and their boundaries don't really matter," said Bella Vandetta, Manager at Club Castaway in Whately.
"Even though I'm only entertaining and I'm not providing what we call full service sex work, they only see it as one thing," said Sunny, a Stripper at Club Castaway.
In the wake of the Me Too movement, the management at Club Castaway is changing the way customers relate to their dancers.
"At this club we're cultivating more of a an air of entertainers and fantasy workers people that you can actually talk to and have conversations with," said Vandetta.
One of their strippers said it's already easing the tension for both workers and customers.
"We want people that come here to feel comfortable. We're trying to entertain them and make them feel better about their day," Sunny continued.
"Men that come here really talk to dancers and sex workers in general about issues in their life that they're not comfortable talking to other people about," said Vandetta.
If an employee is harrassed or assaulted on the job, Club Castaway is part of a collective that offers free counseling to sex workers.
Western Mass News spoke with a psychiatrist at Baystate Medical Center who said those in more vulnerable jobs like sex work are coming forward thanks to the Me Too movement.
"The perpetrator might tell them that it's your fault, and if that's all you're surrounded with and you don't feel comfortable telling people about what's going on, you might start to believe that," said Dr. Valerie Sharpe.
The era of Me Too has made some things more difficult for sex workers.
In March of 2018, a package of bills called 'Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act' and the 'Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act' known as "FOSTA-SESTA" was passed nationwide.
They're aimed at stopping online sex trafficking and prostitution.
Sunny told Western Mass News it's also altered some of the expectations her clients have when they come into the club
"I'm not even allowed to take pictures of myself on the stage to promote myself because I'm trafficking myself now," Sunny continued.
Meantime, Club Castaway's management told Western Mass News they have strict policies about boundaries going both ways.
"Most of the clubs I've worked at any time somebody starts to cross boundary we're allowed to stop the dance and get up and walk away," Sunny noted.
"We do tell the customers that they're not allowed to touch us but let us take the lead and we'll have a good time as long as boundaries are respected. If there's a customer who decides if they're uncomfortable with something the dance stops," Vandetta concluded.
