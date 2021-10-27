WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.9 billion.
The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $4.79 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $5.76 per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.67 per share.
The maker of scientific instrument and laboratory supplies posted revenue of $9.33 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.33 billion.
Thermo Fisher expects full-year earnings to be $23.37 per share, with revenue expected to be $37.1 billion.
—————
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TMO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TMO
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.