CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Three people have been arrested following an incident Monday night that led to an officer-involved shooting.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that around 6:45 p.m. Monday, police responded to call from 18 Plante Circle.
The caller reportedly stated there was a home invasion and that a gun was shown.
Three suspects fled and were walking near officers who were already on scene of a motor vehicle crash.
Wilk added that an officer approached the three suspects and they fled on foot. One officer discharged his firearm and a suspect was struck.
Neighbors who heard the incident unfold are still shaken up.
"It's very scary and very nerve-wracking, and I have a child walking around here. You never know the people, you just never know," said Chicopee resident Sandra Cyr.
The suspect that was shot was given first aid immediately and transported to a local hospital for treatment.
State police detectives did recover a firearm at the scene.
After the suspect had been treated, he was released into Chicopee police custody.
Those three suspects that were arrested are: 20-year-old Ayman Khalifa of Springfield, 20-year-old Austin Shepard of Adams, and 23-year-old Efrain Diaz-Martinez Jr. of Springfield.
Khalifa is charged with the following:
- Carrying a firearm without a license
- Home invasion
- Possession of ammunition without an firearms identification card
- Deface the serial number of a firearm
- Possession of a firearm in a felony
- Possession of a large capacity feeding device
Austin Shepard:
- Home invasion
- WMS warrant
- Armed robbery with a firearm
- Misleading a police officer
Efrain Diaz-Martinez Jr.:
- Home invasion
- Armed robbery with a firearm
- Misleading a police officer
All three suspects were booked at the Chicopee Police Department and held overnight for arraignment Tuesday in Chicopee District Court.
Wilk noted that their department is working with State Police detectives assigned to the D.A.'s office as is protocol for any officer-involved shooting.
Western Mass News will keep you updated as we learn more information.
