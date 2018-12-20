SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- For us at Western Mass News, we look forward to our partnership with the Marines for their Toys for Tots campaign.
Although time is running out to donate, it's still not too late.
Toys at Western Mass News wrap around the hall, and are over flowing from our garage, but even with all that we've gotten, you still have time and we still have room for more.
Every day since the middle of November, we've been overwhelmed with each and every one of your donations
It's not just about toys, it's about the kids they're going to.
The Marines Toys for Tots campaign has had a record setting year.
They've had over 1,800 families who've applied for help this Christmas, and their final distribution night is tomorrow.
While they say this year’s families are mostly taken care of, any excess donations will go straight to next years drive.
"We've got type donations from all the employees at the shop and the company donates the bikes every year and we've got 15 bikes for all the older kids," said Rick Anderson with Lamcotec.
"We like to bring Toys for Tots here because we know there are kids at Christmas who sometimes don't get gifts. It's always good when you receive a gift at christmas because it just makes you feel good inside," Anderson added.
United Bank paid a visit to Western Mass News and dropped off four car-loads that filled up our garage.
"We enjoy doing this every year. We're very thankful to our employees for all the work they do for it it as well as all our customers who make all this possible," said Marty Mendes, Vice President and Branch Manager for United Bank.
If you would like to make a donation, please come by Western Mass News on 1300 Liberty Street from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday.
