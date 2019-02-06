BLANDFORD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Slick road conditions are making for a tricky commute this Wednesday evening.
State Police currently have the left lane on the westbound side of the MassPike closed near exit 3 after two tractor-trailers crashed on the highway.
Fortunately, only minor injuries were reported in that accident.
#MAtraffic I-90 Exit 6 to NY border speed limit reduced to 40mph. Use caution due to slick roads and poor weather conditions. https://t.co/JRPCDoNZjE— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 7, 2019
State Police are also reminding drivers to take it slow while they've reduced the speed limit on the MassPike to 40 mph from exit 6 to the New York border due to slick road conditions.
Winter weather advisories are in effect now until 10 a.m. Thursday morning as freezing rain continues to fall in our area.
Sleet accumulations are possible for the hilltowns, and some spots in the Berskhires could see up to a quarter inch of ice.
