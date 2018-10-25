Combined lottery almost 1 billion dollars

Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing is worth $654 million, and Wednesday's Powerball jackpot stands at $345 million. Together, that's $999 million -- a mere seven-figure whisper away from a cool billion dollars.

 Scott Olson/Getty Images

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We hope you held on to that losing Mega Millions ticket. 

If you're feeling lucky tonight, bring your Mega Millions ticket and head down to MGM Springfield for another chance to win big.

Until 9 p.m. tonight only, if you have a Mega Millions ticket that was purchased between October 12 and October 23, you can be reimbursed the price paid up to $20 worth of FREEPLAY at the casino.

Guests are asked to bring their ticket and go to the Aria Ballroom where you will be reimbursed.

In order to be participate, you have to have a M life Rewards card.

