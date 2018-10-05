SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A rollover crash is causing backups on I-391 north in Springfield this evening.
State Police told Western Mass News the accident happened around 7 p.m. and now one lane is currently closed on the northbound side before exit 2.
No word yet if anyone was injured or when the lane will be reopened, but we do know an ambulance responded to the scene as a precaution.
Traffic is currently backed up in the area and before the exit to go onto I-91 north and exit 12 on the southbound side of I-391.
Keep an eye on your local traffic conditions before you head out the door in the Western Mass News app.
