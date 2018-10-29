Two arrested on drug charges in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two men were arrested early Friday morning in Springfield after residents and businesses were concerned of ongoing drug activity on Central Street.
According to Springfield police, narcotics detectives witnessed 38-year-old Ricardo Cruz and 53-year-old Nelson Bonilla conduct a drug transaction just after midnight at the 1 Stop Plaza.
As a result of their arrests, officers recovered eight bags of heroin.
Bonilla was charged with possession of a Class A drug, and Cruz was charged with distribution of a Class A drug subsequent offense, and possession of a Class A drug with intent to distribute.
