SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two men who purchased scratch tickets in western Massachusetts hit their luck with the lottery and cashed in with a combined $6 million.
The twenty-ninth $1 million "2,000,000 50X Cashword" ticket was bought by William Thompson of Gill at the Stop and Shop on French King Highway in Greenfield on February 11.
The Massachusetts Lottery said Thompson chose the cash option for his winnings and went home with an extra $650,000 in his pocket after tax.
Thompson said he plans on investing some of his winnings.
The Stop and Shop will receieve and extra $10,000 bonus for the winning ticket.
Niko Nominee Trust of Springfield claimed the first $5 million prize for "$5,000,000 100X Cashword" ticket that was sold at Bruso Liquor Mart on Park Street in Palmer on February 7.
The trust, represented by Trustee Hyman Darling, picked the annuity option and receieved the first of twenty payments of $250,000.
Bruso Liquor Mart receieved a $50,000 bonus for the ticket.
The $20 "$5,000,000 100X Cashword" ticket has two more $5 million prizes and thirteen $1 million prizes.
